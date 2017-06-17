June 17, 8 pm (doors at 7) Mike Nicolai/Marty Finkel, suggested donation $10

I first saw Minnesota native/Austin resident Mike Nicolai opening for the Gourds at the High Noon many years ago, and he was my favorite part of the night. It's my pleasure to welcome him back for a third KHoRM appearance. He'll be joined by Brien Lilja on drums, and will have with him the newly pressed vinyl reissue of his 2003 release Rooster Nudes. Opening will be the immensely talented and incredibly likeable Marty Finkel, a basement favorite.

× Expand "Benjamin" by Marty Finkel

Reservations will be taken for this show at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. On confirmation there is space available you can guarantee your spot by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714.

Parking Alert: There is now no parking on either side of MacArthur Rd. I suggest parking on the very wide, curbed streets of Ellenwood and Duncan off Mendota and walking up the little path to MacArthur Ct. Google Maps says it is 0.1 miles and two minutes https://goo.gl/maps/5ZkNX from there to the house.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.