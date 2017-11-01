× Expand Dennis Viera Milk Carton Kids

press release:

Over the years, few performers have commanded the attention of the Stoughton Opera House audience quite like The Milk Carton Kids. The duo made up of Kenneth Pattengal and Joey Ryan create a chemistry on stage that is unmatched by any but the greatest singer-songwriters that have come before them. The Milk Carton Kids will return to the historic Stoughton Opera House on Wednesday, November 1st at 7:30 p.m.

Twice Grammy-nominated harmony duo The Milk Carton Kids released their third album, Monterey, to rave reviews, garnering their second Grammy nomination, this time for Best American Roots Performance for their song, "The City of Our Lady." A refreshing alternative to the foot-stomping grandeur of the so-called "folk revival," an understated virtuosity defines The Milk Carton Kids. Following their 2014 Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album for their previous release, The Ash & Clay, The Milk Carton Kids won Duo/Group of the Year at the Americana Music Awards in 2014. Their featured performances and interviews in T Bone Burnett & the Coen Brothers' concert documentary, Another Day/Another Time, were hailed as a highlight by press and fans alike. Cultural purveyors from Garrison Keillor to T Bone Burnett to Billy Bragg have hailed the duo's importance among a group of new folk bands, both expanding and contradicting the rich tradition that precedes them. While some of the band's many accolades reference a specific genre, the duo quickly transcends those tags with clear inflections of jazz, classical, even the dark lyricism of modern "alternative."

With just acoustic guitars and their stirring harmonies, The Milk Carton Kids offer a performance that goes from playful to deep and dark in moments – moments that you’ll find yourself lost in and you’re never really ready for them to end. Tickets are on sale now for The Milk Carton Kids. Buy tickets at the Opera House Box Office during regular business hours, order by phone at (608) 877-4400 or online at www.stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Tickets $40