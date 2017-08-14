Million Dollar Shootout

Maple Bluff Country Club 500 Kensington Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Join ADAW on Monday, August 14 at Maple Bluff County Club, 500 Kensington Dr., Madison for the annual Million Dollar Shootout Charity Golf Outing™. NBC15 Sports Director Mike "Jocko" Jacques returns to emcee the day-long event. Golfers will also enjoy lunch, dinner, a silent auction, award presentation and an opportunity for one lucky individual to take a shot at winning $1,000,000. 

All dollars raised stay in Wisconsin to support programs and services provided by ADAW.

10:30 a.m. - Registration and silent auction opens

11:30 a.m. - Shot gun start, scramble format

5:00 p.m. - $1,000,000 Shootout

5:15 p.m. - Reception, awards dinner and raffle

608-232-3410

