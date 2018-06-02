press release: ​MTS Milonga – We are energized about MTS’s next monthly milonga; the seventeenth Milonga by the Lake, on Saturday, June 2, 6 PM – 9:45 PM, at the Olin Turville Park Pavilion, 1155 E Lakeside St.

**Please note the earlier start and end time of 6 PM- 9:45 PM for this milonga, due to the Olin Park regulations.**

Enjoy great music and dancing on a beautiful wooden floor in this park pavilion with a lakeside view of Wisconsin's scenic capitol dome -- as you share your favorite dish at this ever-popular potluck event! The Olin Park rules require that tickets cannot be sold at the door -- so please pre-purchase your ticket from an MTS board member at practica, or visit madisontango.org for info about online ticket purchase online via PayPal or credit card here. (PayPal purchases much be made by June 1.) Light snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are provided by MTS. Please bring a dinner dish to pass and feel free to BYOB - a corkscrew will be available. Beginners are very welcome. The entrance cost of this Milonga is $15, or $10 for student with valid college ID.

Want to be part of the Pre-Party on June 2? Come to the Olin Park Pavilion at 5 PM for jamming to lively non-tango tunes as we set-up for Milonga by the Lake! This milonga requires lots of hands for setting up the pavilion, as well as clean-up once the milonga completes. Please let us know if you’d like to join in – we really appreciate all who volunteer to help make the event a success!