Tony & Jen’s Friday Milonga with LIVE music from Mariano Barreiro (keyboard) & Charles Gorczynski (bandoneon), Friday July 6, 7-11 PM at the Italian Workmen’s Club, 914 Regent St. Madison. Cost $20 at the door. ($15 early bird if you purchase by Jun 23). Students with valid ID get $5 off. Sponsored by Tony & Jen.