press release: The second annual Milwaukee Fringe Festival will be taking place this year at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday August 26 and Sunday August 27, 2017. The arts event will accept submissions from artists interested in participating beginning on Thursday, February 16, 2017 via the event's official website.

The two-day event will provide venues for theatre, dance and music performances, as well as art displays to give an opportunity for emerging artists to be discovered while strengthening the fabric of Milwaukee’s arts community. The second annual event in Downtown Milwaukee will utilize the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Todd Wehr Theater, Peck Pavilion and surrounding areas.

The submission form is live on the festival’s website and will remain open from February 16 -March 31, 2017. The event offers an Early Bird submission fee of $20 through March 1st, 2017, with the standard submission fee of $25 in effect between March 2 – 31.

Dancers, actors and musicians are encouraged to submit performance proposals following a list of criteria, along with examples of past work. Visual artists are asked to submit proposals for projects or to display artwork, with photographic or video examples of past work. Submissions will be judged by members of arts organizations of each separate discipline, and accepted artists will be assigned to performance slots at one the festival’s three venues.

The event will feature free outdoor performances as well as ticketed indoor performances. The MKE Fringe Fest will focus on accessibility to the citizens of Milwaukee by offering free or inexpensive live performances in the center of the city. More information is available via mkefringe.com/submissions.

About The Milwaukee Fringe Festival

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival is presented under the direction of John Schneider (Theatre Professor at Marquette University, Shepherd Express), Matt Kemple (Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Underground Collaborative), Eric Engelbart (Hollow Vessels), Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme (Dance Revolution Milwaukee). The festival is produced under Nice Plays, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization.

The Milwaukee Fringe Festival- August 26 and 27, 2017

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts