Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: The initial draft land use concept of the Milwaukee Street Special Area Plan will be presented and discussed at a public meeting to be held on Wednesday July 25th at 6:30 pm, at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., in the Bolz meeting room.

Background materials from past meetings are available on the project website.

www.cityofmadison.com/MilwaukeeSt

If you have any questions please contact Dan McAuliffe, City of Madison Planning Division, at dmcauliffe@cityofmadison.com or (608) 261-9676.

Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-261-9676
