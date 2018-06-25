Mind Body Eating

Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593

press release: Learn about the relationship between your mind, body, and eating at the Verona Public Library on Monday, June 25, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mind Body Eating explores the psychophysiology of how thoughts, feelings, and beliefs affect nutritional metabolism and health. Mary P. Hall, Certified Mind Body Eating Coach, will discuss how stress physiology, relaxation response, breathing, awareness, pleasure, and meal timing influence digestion and calorie burning.

This presentation is free and open to the public.

Info
Health & Fitness
608-845-7180
