press release:Mindfulness for the People™ LLC invites you to our Mindful Mingle/Open House. Come learn from past attendees about our offerings through the Institute for Radical Re-Imagining. Mindfully mingle with new people. Radically re-imagine the mindfulness movement with us.
Refresh. Mingle. Learn. Connect.
3-3:30p: Refresh
3:30-4p: Mingle
4-4:30p: Learn
4:30-5p: Connect
**Enter our raffle to win Mindfulness for the People t-shirts and event and course registrations. Must be present to win**
Info
UW South Madison Partnership 2312 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713 View Map