UW South Madison Partnership 2312 S. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release:Mindfulness for the People™ LLC invites you to our Mindful Mingle/Open House. Come learn from past attendees about our offerings through the Institute for Radical Re-Imagining. Mindfully mingle with new people. Radically re-imagine the mindfulness movement with us.

Refresh. Mingle. Learn. Connect.

3-3:30p: Refresh

3:30-4p: Mingle

4-4:30p: Learn

4:30-5p: Connect

**Enter our raffle to win Mindfulness for the People t-shirts and event and course registrations. Must be present to win**

Special Interests

