press release:

July 17 Film Showing for Multicultural Mental Health Awareness Month

Mental health conditions do not discriminate based on race, color, gender or identity. Anyone can experience the challenges of mental illness regardless of their background. However, background and identity can make access to mental health treatment much more difficult. National Multicultural Mental Health Awareness Month was established in 2008 to start changing this. In July, NAMI Dane County, Alpha Kappa Alpha and the UW-Dept. of Psychology will host a viewing of the film "Mind/Game: The Unquiet Journey of Chamique Holdsclaw" with a Q&A afterwards. The Q&A will be led by NAMI Dane County board member, Dr. Diane Gooding, and our Field Placement Student, Blair Karlsson. Please spread the word; we hope to see you there!

July 17, 2018, Room 107, Psychology Dept. (1202 W. Johnson St.)

*Free parking in lot 56 across the street. Street parking also available, as well as at Union South

This event is free to the public. Refreshments provided.