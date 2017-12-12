press release:

New Dane County Housing Film Releases - You're Invited!!!

Minding the Gap: The Housing Crisis in Dane County

Tuesday, December 12, 4:30-6:30 pm

Forward Community Investments, 2014 Atwood Avenue, suite 101 A.

The Dane County Housing Initiative would like to invite you to the release of its new housing film, “Minding the Gap: The Dane County Housing Crisis.”

This new educational film, created and produced by the Housing Initiative and Tweedee Productions, is about the Dane County housing gap and why it matters. You will hear from seniors and residents, a Sun Prairie employer, a developer, and a housing policy expert about the impacts to our local economy, residents, communities, and businesses, and what can be done to address the issue.