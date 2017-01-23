Mindy Mejia

Reading from "Every Thing You Want Me to Be," her new novel.
Info
Arcadia Books, Spring Green 102 E. Jefferson St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Arcadia Books, Spring Green 102 E. Jefferson St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
Reading from "Every Thing You Want Me to Be," her new novel.
Arcadia Books, Spring Green 102 E. Jefferson St. , Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588 View Map
Isthmus PicksBlack Marble
Isthmus PicksWonky Tonk
ISTHMUS is © 2016 Red Card Media, Inc. | All rights reserved. | Madison, Wisconsin | USA