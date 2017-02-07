Minecraft Club

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Weekly on Tuesdays, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Grab your friends for multiplayer Minecraft fun at the Library. No account necessary. Bring your own computer, or use one of ours.

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

608-266-6300

