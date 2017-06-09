press release: The Mineral Point Chamber Music Festival will take place June 9-11, 2017. Three concerts by two young professional classical chamber music ensembles will be presented in the recently restored historic Mineral Point Opera House, an ideal chamber music venue with excellent acoustics.

Festival Program:

7:00 pm Friday, June 9: Panel Discussion, dessert reception

1:00 pm Saturday, June 10: Quartet Ami of Northwestern University

STRING QUARTET NO. 1, OP. 7 (1908) Bela Bartok (1881-1945)

STRING QUARTET NO. 10 IN E-FLAT MAJOR, OP. 74 “HARP” (1809) Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

7:30 pm Saturday, June 10: University of Wisconsin-Madison Trombone Quartet

CONCERT PIECE (1996) Fisher Tull (1934-1994)

WHAT WORDS CANNOT SAY (2016) Nathan Froeb (b. 1983)

CONTRAPUNCTUS IX (c.1740) Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) Arr. Glenn Smith

TROMBONE QUARTET, OP. 117 (1993) Derek Bourgeois (b. 1941)

LANGSAMER SATZ (1905) Anton Webern (1883-1945) Arr. Mark Hetzler

TROSTERIN MUSIK (C. 1877) Anton Bruckner (1824-1896) Arr. Paul Welcomer

TROMBONE QUARTET No. 1 “Densities” (1998/2000) Anthony Plog (b. 1947)

STRING QUARTET NO. 8 Dmitri Shostakovich (1906-1975) Arr. Mark Hetzler

12:20 pm Sunday, June 11: UW-Madison Trombone Quartet and students from Mineral Point and Dodgeville High Schools.

Informal, low brass concert in Library Park (next to the Opera House), no charge.

1:00 pm Sunday, June 11: Quartet Ami of Northwestern University

STRING QUARTET NO. 1 IN C MINOR, OP. 51, NO. 1(1873) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

STRING QUARTET NO. 12 IN F MAJOR, OP. 96 “AMERICAN” (1893) Antonin Dvorak (1841-1904)

Ticket Pricing: Panel Discussion $10; Concert Tickets $15; Festival Pass (all four events) $38. Tickets purchased online will be available at the Box Office Will Call desk.