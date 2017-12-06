Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It

Google Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 iCalendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00

RSVP

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Much like that neglected junk drawer in the corner of your kitchen, “stuff” has a way of piling up in your life. And while a culture of consumerism does play a big role in our lives, that “stuff” isn’t just physical clutter, it’s also emotional and mental clutter that has accumulated over the years. Join Kyira Hauer for this insightful workshop, where you’ll uncover strategies for uncluttering the emotional and physical baggage of your life.

Info
DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Special Interests
608-286-3150
RSVP
Google Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00 iCalendar - Minimalism: What Is It and How to Do It - 2017-12-06 18:15:00