Mining Light: Not MY President’s Day

Ohio Tavern 224 Ohio Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

press release: Looking for a way to deal with the anxiety, rage, and despair accompanying the Trump Presidency? Come out and join us for Mining Light: Not MY President’s Day, an evening of song, poetry and general revelry at the Ohio Tavern on February 20, 2017. This event will work to shift our public space out of isolation and hopelessness and into collective expression, dialogue, and empowerment. Donations benefit Dane County Rape Crisis Center.

We will use this night to come together and send a message, with so many other artists and communities around the world, that we do not accept the US's dramatic assault on integrity, humanity, science, and reason. We will hear one another and celebrate our diversity as a source of power and wealth. Through art and community, we will resist and build.

Mining Light is in association with Bad Hombres and Nasty Women: Not My President's Day, an international DIY performance series seeking to channel our energy since the US election out of despair and into collective action. Find out more about the international series at Badandnasty.com!

Performers include Bria Servoss, Daniel Mortenson, Lou and Peter Berryman, Kevin Clark, Maury Smith and many more.

