Minor Changes
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: The popular Madison combo features Tom Heaney on guitar; Laurie Riss on bass; Paul Fanguy on drums; Don Hausch on trumpet and Nancy Anderson on sax and keyboard playing jazz; standards; blues and some originals.
Performances will be in the large meeting rooms off to the side from the "Ask Here" desk; most performances are 1:30-3:30 with a set break in the middle. Produced in partnership with the Madison Jazz Society with funding by Friends of Sequoya Library.
Info
Music