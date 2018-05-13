Minor Changes

press release: The popular Madison combo features Tom Heaney on guitar; Laurie Riss on bass; Paul Fanguy on drums; Don Hausch on trumpet and Nancy Anderson on sax and keyboard playing jazz; standards; blues and some originals.

Performances will be in the large meeting rooms off to the side from the "Ask Here" desk; most performances are 1:30-3:30 with a set break in the middle. Produced in partnership with the Madison Jazz Society with funding by Friends of Sequoya Library.