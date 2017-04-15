Minus 9, Tom Grrrl, The Momotaros, The Smells, DJ Lauden

press release: Parking in back. Use the front door.
Bands: MINUS 9 - Fun/Snide thrashin noisey Bass + Drum punk rock on tour from Ypsilanti, MI!
TOM GRRRL - Austin, TX transport to Madison --- killer punk pop rock!! Welcome them to Madison! First show here!
The Momotaros - rock stuff from here
The Smells - oddball indie country rock band with a new cassette out on Rare Plant!
Swell tunes being played by DJ Lauden of TV Dinner!!
Doors at 7 music from 8-11
$5-10 sliding scale
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
