Minus 9, Tom Grrrl, The Momotaros, The Smells, DJ Lauden

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Parking in back. Use the front door.

Bands: MINUS 9 - Fun/Snide thrashin noisey Bass + Drum punk rock on tour from Ypsilanti, MI!

TOM GRRRL - Austin, TX transport to Madison --- killer punk pop rock!! Welcome them to Madison! First show here!

The Momotaros - rock stuff from here

The Smells - oddball indie country rock band with a new cassette out on Rare Plant!

Swell tunes being played by DJ Lauden of TV Dinner!!

Doors at 7 music from 8-11

$5-10 sliding scale 

https://www.facebook.com/events/1740997276230869/

608-575-9976

