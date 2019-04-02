Miss Saigon

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Tuesday, April 2-Sunday, April 7, 2019 – Wisconsin premiere (2017 Broadway revival) and only Wisconsin engagement

Tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who, while working in a bar run by a notorious character called The Engineer, meets an American G.I. in an encounter that will change their lives forever.

Features stunning spectacle, a sensational cast of 42 and a soaring score including Broadway hits like “Last Night of the World” and “The Heat is On in Saigon.”

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-258-4141
