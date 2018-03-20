Mister Rogers' Day

press release: Fred Rogers would have been 90 years old on this date. Celebrate his legacy of kindness, acceptance and neighborliness with your neighbors across the country (and world)!

DRESS like him or Daniel Tiger on March 20th! WEAR a button or badge [use our logo and make one, or message us and we'll send some to you].

USE OUR LOGO! Designed and donated by Jess Parvin Designs!

SHARE videos, photos, stories, and more in the What Would Mister Rogers Do? community between now and then!

PROMOTE this day with friends, your workplace, faith communities, and schools! Get creative.

DO and BE a neighbor. Hold a fundraiser, donate, share some kindnesses in honor between now and then.