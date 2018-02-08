RSVP for Mitten Basics

press release:

This class is designed for the person who wants to either learn about knitting mittens or learn more about the process. Special emphasis will be on ways to knit in the round as well as several methods for knitting thumbs and thumb gussets. Mary Jo Harris, a local knitting designer, author, and member of the Madison knitters' Guild, will discuss and demonstrate mitten and thumb shapes, ways to knit in the round, mitten parts and how to make them fit properly, finishing your items, and changing patterns to make it 'your own.' Mitten patterns provided, or bring a mitten pattern that you would like to try. Bring worsted-weight yarn (no novelty yarn), size 6 needles: two circular needles of varying lengths, double-pointed needles, or a circular needle that is over 40" long, and usual knitting accessories. Participants need to know how to cast on, knit, purl, and bind off. Knowing how to knit in the round is helpful, but not required. Adults and youth (ages 10 and up with an adult); each participant pays the registration fee.

Thursday, February 15, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: February 8

Cost: $45 per person | Course Number: 20-11