RSVP for Mixed Media Collage: Fabric Papers

press release: Collage is a creative method of collecting a variety of materials and exploring how they might be put together into a new visual composition. Learn the art of collage with Jackie Hefty from Whispering Woodlands. Working on light-weight muslin with a large selection of materials, explore the enjoyable collage technique. Time allows for several opportunities to branch out in individual directions and interpretations. Completed works may be used as a foundation for further drawing and painting or in the book arts. Some materials provided; a supply list with be sent to you. Adults and youth (ages 15 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays registration fee. Limited space; register early.

Thursday, March 15, 6-9 pm

Registration Deadline: March 8

Cost: $81/$65 member | Course Number: 20-19