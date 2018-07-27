Miyha, Tights, Dash Hounds

press release:

TIGHTS (MPLS)

Pretty baby, won't you come see this awesome MPLS band? Minnesota darlings coming to get your feet moving.

DASH HOUNDS

A true Madison favorite, come shake out your sleepy bones and sway to sweet vocals.

MIYHA

Close out the night with some fast fast, hit-you-right-in-the-heart tunes.

