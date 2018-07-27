Miyha, Tights, Dash Hounds

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

TIGHTS (MPLS)

Pretty baby, won't you come see this awesome MPLS band? Minnesota darlings coming to get your feet moving.

http://tights.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/tightsband/

DASH HOUNDS

A true Madison favorite, come shake out your sleepy bones and sway to sweet vocals.

https://dashhounds.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/dashhoundsband/

MIYHA

Close out the night with some fast fast, hit-you-right-in-the-heart tunes.

http://miyha.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/miyhaband/

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-251-9964
