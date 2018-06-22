Disney animated tale in which a teen, accompanied by demigod Maui, takes on monsters and other dangers to save her people. PG-13, 2016.

press release: Come watch on our 16′ outdoor screen. Bring your blankets and chairs for our film series. Tickets are $5 at the gate (for ages 3 & up; under 3 is free), and the gates open at 7 pm. The movie begins at dusk. Concessions will be available for purchase.