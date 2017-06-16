press release: 500 volunteers/community members will rally to be a part of the hunger solution through a partnership between Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and non-profit Feed My Starving Children (FMSC).

June 16th & 17th, 2017, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Verona Campus – 7291 County Hwy PD Verona WI, 53593

Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs, or by volunteering to package food at the event. Donations may be given immediately, and volunteer registration will be available Monday May 22nd.

About Feed My Starving Children

A Christian non-profit founded in 1987, Feed My Starving Children tackles world hunger by sending volunteer-packed, nutritious meals to 70 countries, where they’re used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics and feeding programs to break the cycle of poverty. Last year, FMSC welcomed nearly 1.1 million volunteers to pack more than 284 million meals to feed more than 779,000 kids daily for a year. The Minnesota-based charity spends more than 90% of total annual donations directly on feeding kids.