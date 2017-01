press release: Fun. Educational. Free. Clinics and demonstrations show you how to turn a model train set into an exciting, operating model railroad. Plenty to learn for both kids and adults. Hands-on projects for kids to take home.

Sunday, January 8, 2017, 1-4 pm, Zor Shrine Center, 575 Zor Shrine Place, Madison, WI 53719

Hosted by the South Central Wisconsin Division of the National Model Railroad Association

For more information go to: www.nmra-scwd.org