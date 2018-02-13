Molecular Me: Exploring the Social Implications of the Genomics Revolution

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Crossroads of Ideas is a public lecture series that brings campus and the community together to learn about challenging and engaging social science topics such as politics, policy issues, ethics, public perceptions, law and science and society.

Jason Fletcher, Romnes Professor of Public Affairs at UW–Madison and author of The Genome Factor, will explore the genomics revolution.

Registration is requested at discovery.wisc.edu/crossroads

UW Discovery Building 330 N. Orchard St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
