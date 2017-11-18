press release:

Saturday, Nov. 18 (Shows at 1 and 7 p.m.)m Park Elementary School, 1209 Park St., Cross Plains

Cost: $30 in advance or $35 the day of the shows. To purchase tickets: Contact Rodney "Peanuts" Esser at 608-566-4015. All proceeds will benefit Park students. Mollie B. has been named the National and International Polka Association Favorite Female Vocalist every year since 2009. She will be accompanied by her father, Jim Busta, and her husband, Ted Lange.