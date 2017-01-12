press release: The Four Lakes Traditional Music Collective (FLTMC) brings music that local audiences might otherwise not see to the Madison area. We do this annually at our August Sugar Maple Music Festival and on Jan. 12 we’ll bring such an act to the Barrymore Theater in Madison – Molly Tuttle. Please join us for the show:

Thursday Jan 12, 7:30 pm (2 sets) The Barrymore Theatre Lobby Tickets $10 in advance by phone, online or at the door. Limited seating. Plenty of standing area. Wear your jackets as it could be chilly in the lobby. Advance sale tickets are suggested so you do not miss this opportunity.

A virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and award-winning songwriter with a distinctive voice, Molly has turned the heads of even the most seasoned industry professionals. Since her debut at 11, she’s appeared on A Prairie Home Companion, was featured on the cover of Flatpicking Guitar Magazine (the first woman to be featured on the cover) and won first place in the prestigious Chris Austin Songwriting Competition at MerleFest.

When we learned she was playing shows in Wisconsin and at the Dakota in Minneapolis with no stop in Madison, we set out to change that. We’ve secured this intimate, one-night stop to ensure local audiences have a chance to hear this up-and-coming bluegrass artist.

Her sound starts new traditions, honors the past and projects our future. Listen for yourself on YouTube.