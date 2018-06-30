Mom & Baby Yoga

Hawthorne Library 2707 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join yoga instructor Katie Muschlewski for a special 30 minute class designed for moms with babies (birth - 12 months) to stretch, exercise, and enjoy reclaiming your body postpartum. This series is part of the Parents as First Teachers project. Parents as First teachers is funded by a gift from John Reindl.

608-246-4548
