MOMIX: Opus Cactus

Google Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

After a ten-year rest period, MOMIX’s Opus Cactus is back again with a new look, fresh energy, and fun surprises! Artistic director Moses Pendleton brings the desert landscape of the American Southwest to life with his signature illusionistic style, creating dynamic images of cactuses, slithering lizards and fire dancers on stage in this unique, modern dance experience for all ages. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance. Part of Bell Laboratories Dance Series; show sponsored by UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.

Info

Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

608-258-4141

Google Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - MOMIX: Opus Cactus - 2018-02-06 19:30:00