MOMIX: Opus Cactus

After a ten-year rest period, MOMIX’s Opus Cactus is back again with a new look, fresh energy, and fun surprises! Artistic director Moses Pendleton brings the desert landscape of the American Southwest to life with his signature illusionistic style, creating dynamic images of cactuses, slithering lizards and fire dancers on stage in this unique, modern dance experience for all ages. Meet the Artist* immediately following the performance. Part of Bell Laboratories Dance Series; show sponsored by UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.