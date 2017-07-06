Momotombo Cocktail Launch

press release:

Momotombo Launch: Community Cocktail benefitting WCCN

When: Thursday, July 6th, 6 p.m. - 10 p.m., Gib's Bar, 1380 Williamson St.

Working Capital for Community Needs (WCCN) is celebrating 33 years of providing opportunities to the working poor of Latin America with this Community Cocktail at Gib's, inspired by the Nicaraguan Volcano.

$1 from all Momotombos sold throughout July will be donated to WCCN's mission.