Mona Augustin

press release: Support Haiti Project and Wisconsin Microfinance while drinking microbrews on Sunday, September 17th! We'll be outside with local food carts, enjoying the dog days of summer. Come enjoy great beer, great food, and even better company while supporting the efforts of these local nonprofits in Haiti. In case of rain we will be inside at Wisconsin Brewing Co.

For more information about Haiti Project: https://haitiproject.org/

For more information about Wisconsin Microfinance: www.wisconsinmicrofinance. com.