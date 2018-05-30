RSVP for Monarch Monitoring

press release: You are invited to join a nationwide initiative to monitor monarchs and their habitat. Monarch populations have declined by 80% in the past 20 years, and the Fish and Wildlife Service is currently assessing if this species needs protection under the Endangered Species Act. You can contribute to this assessment by helping better understand monarch behavior, reproduction, survival, and habitat quality.

Citizen scientists, conservation staff, and researchers are all vital to this effort and are invited to attend a nearby training workshop to learn the protocol and be connected with a priority monitoring site or other nearby site.

At the workshop, you will learn about monarch biology; monarch and milkweed identification; how to survey for nectar resources, milkweed, monarch eggs, larvae and adults; and how to raise monarchs. You can then conduct any of these activities on your monitoring site.

Registration is open for a two-day workshop in Madison, June 2-3. Space is limited to 30 participants.

June 2, 9am - 3:00pm & June 3, 9am - 12:30pm. R egister by May 30.

* venue/location

Dane County Extension Office, Room 121, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Madison

$50 registration covers meals both days and your very own monitoring kit. Need-based scholarships are available.