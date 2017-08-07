Mondays Around Monona

press release: The ride departs at 6pm sharp from the intersection of he Capital City Trail & S. Fair Oaks Ave.

India will be at the ride start to meet and greet riders. Plan on arriving by 5:50p. Please pull off the path.

If you can't make the ride you can also just join us afterward (7:30ish) for food and/or a drink at Tex Tubb's Taco Palace, 2009 Atwood Avenue.

We're running into shorter days, so remember to bring lights and reflective gear.

2017 Ride Schedule

August 7 Welcome to the ride series!

August 14 Stay tuned: ask questions you may have about tuning up your bike

August 21 Riding into the dark: tips on lights and reflective gear

August 28 Get in Gear: Shifting Techniques

September 4 Riding as a Holiday: Let’s Enjoy the Scenery

September 11 Brake down: braking techniques to work on

September 19 Be shifty: ask about your gears and derailleurs

September 25 Stay Cozy: Cycling in Cooler Weather