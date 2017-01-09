Monetary Bond Conditions and Bail in the 21st Century

press release: we’re convening an important conversation about bail. More than 25 years ago, Wisconsin Lawyer published an article about the gap between principle and practice in bail determinations. One of the co-authors was then a practicing attorney and chair of the Wisconsin State Senate Committee on Judiciary and Consumer Affairs; he has since served with distinction on the federal bench. He has agreed to engage in conversation with local defense attorney Dean Strang about how things have changed (or not) and other bail issues.

The Honorable Lynn Adelman, U.S. District Court for the E.D. of Wis.; Dean Strang, Strang Bradly LLC

Thursday, February 9, 12:00 pm – 1:15 pm, Madison Public Library, 201 West Mifflin Street, 3rd floor

This event is free and open to the public; please share this invitation. RSVP here.