Join Monette Bebow-Reinhard author of “Adventures in Death & Romance: Vrykolakas Tales” (published by Solstice) as she describes her historical research that brought the novel’s main character Arabus Drake to life … er, undeath. Bebow-Reinhard credits her vampire research with encouraging her to pursue other historical projects, eventually earning a master’s in history in 2006. Along with two authorized Bonanza novels (one being used as required college reading), she co-authored “Dancing with Cannibals” with a South African author she’s never met, had a short story collection, “Grimm’s American Macabre,” published under her pen name (she is a Grimm) by All Things that Matter Press, and has another historical novel coming out this fall by the same publisher. A recent immigrant to Madison, she raised three children on a golf course north of Green Bay while working, pursuing her historical degree, and continuing to pursue her stage work. At this presentation she expects to deliver the chills with the history, in showing what people have believed through time about the horrors of the night. She will read from her novel, and other popular vampire novels, and will encourage the audience to share their levels of fear over each.