King of the House
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Monkey Business Institute
Monkey Business Institute King of the House: Tuesdays, 7:00-8:30 pm
Teams go toe-to-toe at this competitive improv comedy show. Audience members crown the night's champions, who must then come back next week to defend their title against a new challenger. Seating begins at 6:15 pm; show at 7 pm; $5.
Online ticket reservations strongly recommended: monkeybusinessinstitute.com
Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Basement Stage
Glass Nickel Pizza - Atwood Ave. 2916 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
