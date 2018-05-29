× Expand Monkey Business Institute

Monkey Business Institute King of the House: Tuesdays, 7:00-8:30 pm

Teams go toe-to-toe at this competitive improv comedy show. Audience members crown the night’s champions, who must then come back next week to defend their title against a new challenger. Seating begins at 6:15 pm; show at 7 pm; $5.

Online ticket reservations strongly recommended: monkeybusinessinstitute.com

Glass Nickel Pizza Company, 2916 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Basement Stage