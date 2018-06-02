Monona Academy of Dance

“It all began with a Dream, 70 years The Legacy” is the theme for this year's recital at the Mitby Theater on June 2 at 6 p.m. and June 3 at 4 p.m. The Mad City Dancers open the show with “The Good Old Days,” followed by a presentation of alumni, including two from the very first recital presented. A performance by the great grandchildren of Jean Adams will be one of the highlights of the performance, as “There’s No Business Like Show Business” was what the family always performed to. The classic ballet “Snow White” will follow, along with special numbers from the decades before. A reception will follow on June 2 for alumni and also on Sunday before the performance. Tickets can be purchased at the Mitby Theater website. For more info, visit mononaacademyofdance.org.

$20 Adults

$15 Seniors (age 62 and older)

$10 Youth (age 17 and under).

$25 Alumni - includes reception