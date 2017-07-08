Monona Bay Shoreline Cleanup

press release: Surly Gives A Damn is the public-spirited side of Surly Brewing Co. Our mission is to support communities that serve (and drink) our beer, including Madison. We host volunteer events that build community, and then we celebrate with a free beer.

Join us on Saturday, July 8th from 10:00am-12:00pm in Madison, WI to pick up trash along the Monona Bay Shoreline and in Brittingham Park. You can even take a boat out for free in the bay thanks to Brittingham Boats! Boats, beer – it doesn’t get much better. Afterwards we'll head to The Coopers Tavern for a FREE Surly beer. Join us and do some good!