The Monona Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday through October 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. It is located at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway, Monona.

"Art at the Mart" Craft Fair is on Sunday Sept 10, 2017 (for more info: Pam (608) 213-5423 or email: waywardapple@gmail.com)