Monona Invite

Camp Randall Rowing Club, the Madison-area's junior competitive rowing club, hosts its annual regatta on lovely Lake Monona, with New Trier High School and Milwaukee Rowing Juniors. The course and race times are subject to the day's weather conditions.

8:30am - 4:30pm.Boats put in at Brittingham Boathouse (617 North Shore Drive, Madison) and will race on Lake Monona. Spectator map is available on the website.

Event is free.