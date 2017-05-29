press release: Monona’s Memorial Day Parade is one of the largest parades in Wisconsin. The annual Monona Memorial Day Parade will kick off on Memorial Day Monday at the 4400 block of Monona Drive, beginning at 10am. Prior to the Parade, groups will meet in the Monona Grove High School parking lot for a ceremonial tribute to Veterans and singing of the national anthem.

The parade will travel south on Monona Drive and west on Owen Road, ending at Village Lanes. Parents who wish to pick-up their children at the end of the parade should park in the north end of the Village Lanes parking lot. Monona Drive will be closed to traffic at 9am.

Would your organization like to be featured in the largest parade in Wisconsin and receive exposure to over 30,000 parade attendees? Fill out the forms below and submit your payment to be entered. The parade organizer, Kelly Slack, will confirm your entry via email or phone. The parade organizer is Kelly Slack from Slack Attack Communications. You can reach her at (608) 239-7888 or send her an email for questions.