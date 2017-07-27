Monoprinting
Join printmaker Jennie Bastian to create not only your own prints, but your own stamps and templates to use again and again to make colorful and unique designs. Children under the age of 7 should be accompanied by an adult.
The Bubbler Program is funded by a National Leadership Grant from The Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
