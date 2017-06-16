Monroe Balloon & Blues Festival

Balloons, Bands, Exhibits, Games, Classic Cars, Concessions and More!

Monroe Balloon Rally is the longest running balloon event in Wisconsin. The event is held over Father’s Day Weekend at the Green County Fairgrounds in Monroe, Wisconsin and offers a potpourri of events and activities for the whole family.

Fairgrounds Admission during the Balloon Rally is FREE!

Fairgrounds Parking is $3 and you can also often find on-street parking near the fairgrounds on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Notice: Pets are not allowed at the fairgrounds (Fairground rules).

Schedule for Friday June 16

4:00 p.m. Gates Open

5:30 p.m. Balloon Pilot/Crew Briefing

6:00 p.m. Balloon Launch

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Music – Aaron Williams and the Hoodoo

7:00 p.m. Special Balloon Demonstrations on the Infield

8:00 p.m. Begin Setting Up Balloons for Balloon Glow

8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow on the In-Field of the Fairgrounds Track

8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Music – Rev Raven and the Chain Smokin Alter Boys

Schedule for Saturday June 17, 2017

5:00 a.m. Gates Open

6:00 a.m. Sunrise Balloon Launch

6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Pancake Breakfast

8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Gran Fondue Cycling Event Start* Registration 7 am, at Monroe Clinic** All riders must be started no later than 8:30 am.

9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Arts and Crafts Fair

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Classic Car Show (registration 9 am-noon; awards 3 pm)

2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Music – Paul Filipowicz

4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Music – The Blues Disciples

6:00 p.m. Balloon Launch

6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Music – Paul Kaye Blues Band

7:00 p.m. Special Balloon Demonstrations on In-Field

8:30 p.m. Balloon Glow on the In-Field of the Fairgrounds Track

8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Music – Chris O’leary Band