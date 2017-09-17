press release: The 40th annual Monroe Street Festival will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017, from 10:00 - 5:00.

Monroe Street Festival runs the entire length of our street, and includes bargains from many of the merchants as well as activities for the whole family.

The Monroe Grab & Go list of eat-on-the-street foods from our restaurants was a popular new feature in 2016. Participating businesses were marked with a sign and a large, colorful pinwheel outside.

One of the most popular features of the Festival is the annual Book Sale at the Monroe Street Library, 1705 Monroe Street, from 9:30 to 4:00. Hundreds of books for adults and children, all at bargain prices!