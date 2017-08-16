Monroe Street Reconstruction Open House
Wingra School 718 Gilmore St., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
press release: Monroe Street Reconstruction: Final Corridor Design Presentation & Open House. Wednesday, August 16 from 6:00-8:00pm at Wingra School Gymnasium, 718 Gilmore Street
Open House Goals:
- Present final corridor design plans for the Monroe Street reconstruction, including streetscaping and traffic calming enhancements
- Share next steps in preparing for the Monroe Street reconstruction that will begin in spring 2018
