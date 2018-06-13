press release:

WEDS, 6/13, 7 p.m. and THURS., 6/14, 2p.m.

USA | 1968 | DCP | 79 min.; Director: D.A. Pennebaker

The legendary California music festival that took place at the height of the Summer of Love contains ever-awesome performances by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Who, Otis Redding, Simon and Garfunkel, and others. Recently enhanced with a 5.1 stereo soundtrack and a 4K DCP image, Monterey Pop allows you to experience the dynamism onstage, offstage, and in the audience. The feature will be preceded by Shake! Otis at Monterey (19 min.), an extended version of Redding’s legendary performance.

In conjunction with the Madison Reunion, June 14-16, the Cinematheque will present screenings of movies that evoke the late 1960s, a period when “Madison was a cradle of the counterculture, a rich mix of music, art, politics, history and participatory experience...an unforgettable time of experimentation, innovation and creativity.” The screenings include a new restoration of The War at Home, an Oscar-nominated chronicling of Madison’s anti-Vietnam War movement.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.