press release:

Monticello Homecoming Festival, Thursday July 6 through Sunday, July 9, Village Park, Monticello.

Family friendly small town summer festival with free music, variety show, carnival, fireworks, softball, mud volleyball, 5k/1k fun run, kids pedal tractor pull, co-ed bean bag competition, fried cheese curds, homemade pies, fish boil, chicken BBQ and more!

No days ahead pre-registration needed for fun run, kids pedal tractor pull, bean bags ($ needed), canoe race, or “triathlon”.

Schedule highlights: Friday: Fish boil 5 pm, variety show 7 pm (Monticello House), The Unusuals 8 pm. Saturday: Motorcycle ride 11 am (registration 9:30 am, TnD Bar), community water fights 1 pm, canoe races 2 pm, Greenfield Brothers 2 pm, Andy Yaun 3 pm, Family Business 8:30 pm, fireworks 9:45 pm. Sunday: Chicken BBQ 11 am, parade 2 pm, Precocious 3 pm, Zweifel Brothers 3 pm, Frenchtown Band 7 pm.