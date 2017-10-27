Moon Over Monona Terrace

Friday, October 27, 2017 6:30-9pm

Doors Open at 6pm

William T. Evjue Rooftop Gardens, Monona Terrace

Young and old alike are invited to view celestial objects through a variety of different telescopes provided by the Madison Astronomical Society (MAS). Activities include short kid-friendly presentations about the moon, plus a kids’ fun zone with educational games and prizes!

FREE ticket required for admission.

Tickets are subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of 10 tickets per patron. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the event starting at 7pm. Reserved tickets not claimed by 8pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to standby patrons. Ticket patrons will be notified via email if event is cancelled due to visibility.

In the case of inclement weather, please call 608.261.4000 after 5 p.m. the day of the event for cancellation information.